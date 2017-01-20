Share This: Affairs Of The Heart: These Are Our Favourite ‘I Love You’ Moments From Teen Wolf Tina

If we had a dollar for every time someone on Teen Wolf said “I love you” before completely vanishing into thin air (or dying, for that matter), we’d have enough money for at least a triple-shot Starbucks latte.

The latest Teen Wolf twosome to fall victim to the disappearing ILYs? Liam and Hayden. Which reminds us, there have been many noteworthy L-word confessions throughout the past five-plus seasons of the hit supernatural series. Because this season is all about remembrance, let us take a look back and remember, shall we?

Liam & Hayden

These two young lovebirds have had quite the romance, one that stems all the way back to sixth grade. Liam has never been one to hold back his feelings for Hayden, even coming this close to murdering Scott in a Theo-fueled rage in her defence. While the loyal beta may or may not be true alpha material, we have never doubted his feelings for little Hay. Especially during the most recent ep where the duo went head-to-head against the Ghost Riders, and Hayden sacrificed herself for the greater good of Stiles, saying, “Liam, you have to find Scott. You can save me on the other side. I believe in you.” Cue all of the tears when Liam replied, “I love you”—just before he let go and Hayden vanished.

Stiles & Lydia

We’ve waited over five years for Stydia to come full circle, and Stiles finally uttered those three little words at the end of the Season 6 premiere. He knew he was a goner thanks to the Ghost Riders, and he stressed that Lydia must not only remember him, but she must “Remember I love you.” Swoon.

Scott and Allison

We admit it—we miss Allison. In true hero form, the unapologetic hunter died at the hands of the Oni while trying to save her friends, and not only that, she died in Scott’s arms. Her final words sent shivers down our spines and tears out of our eyes: “I’m in the arms of my first love, the first person I’ve ever loved. You’re the person I’ll always love. I love you, Scott McCall.”

Stiles and Sheriff Stilinski

Some of the best ILYs come in the form of actions, and Stiles and his old man are a flawless representation of this. From a surrogate sacrifice to a tumultuous hospital stay, Stiles and his pop have made it through thick, thin and everywhere in between. (Here is all the proof you need.) Which makes it all the more heartbreaking that the sheriff can’t seem to remember anything about Stiles this season.

Corey and Mason

These two are beyond adorbs and are reminiscent of the Ethan-and-Danny love affair on Teen Wolf. Remember Mason’s declaration that he needs Corey? Need = love. They always have one another’s backs, even now when they’re currently hanging out in a train station monitored by the dark cowboys.

Stiles and Malia

While on the hunt for Derek during the Season 4 premiere, Stalia fans rejoiced when Malia assured Stiles, “I would never leave without you. Them, I would leave.” (The latter referencing the rest of the pack.) Though the werecoyote often struggled to embrace her new human form, she never had a difficult time loving Stiles.

Derek and Paige

Teen loves can be the hardest to get over, and Derek never got over his. When Paige failed to turn following a werewolf bite, the young girl tragically died in Derek’s arms, forever changing him, including altering his eye colour from a golden yellow to a steely blue.

Scott and Stiles

So maybe Stiles didn’t come right out and say it, but the more-rational half of Sciles was definitely thinking it. Way back when Jennifer-Darach nearly drove Scott to suicide, Stiles stepped up with the most epic speech in the history of best friend speeches: “Scott, you’re my best friend, and I need you. You’re my brother. So if we’re going to do this, then I think you’re just going to have to take me with you.” Sometimes, BFF love is the best type of love.

Which Teen Wolf confession of love stands out the most?