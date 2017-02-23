Share This: Hugh Jackman Has Made His Decision About The Deadpool Crossover Movie Jon

In recent months, two conflicting superhero news stories have resurfaced on a near-daily basis: Hugh Jackman is retiring from the role of Wolverine after Logan and Ryan Reynolds is courting him to reprise the role in a Deadpool crossover movie. In a new Facebook live interview, Jackman finally set the record straight when asked if he planned to join forces with Deadpool.

“No, and Ryan is currently sleeping outside my house,” he said with a chuckle. “Look, if that movie had appeared 10 years ago, probably a different story, but I knew two and a half years ago that this was the last one. The first call I made was to [Logan director James Mangold]. I said, ‘Jim, I got one more shot at this,’ and as soon as Jim came up with the idea and we worked on it, I was never more excited. But, it feels like the right time. Deadpool, go for it man, do your thing. You don’t need me.” Check out the entire video below:

In other evidence of Deadpool’s confusing future, news broke last night that Reynolds has hired screenwriter Drew Goddard (The Martian) to replace original Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. However, that story was quickly updated, and Goddard is now listed as a “consultant.” To clarify matters, Reynolds took to Twitter and confirmed that Reese and Wernick are still very much involved.

.@RhettReese and Paul Wernick are still very much writing the screenplay. They’re the heartbeat of the whole operation. https://t.co/7XyZvUlUSi — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 23, 2017

Logan arrives in theatres on March 3, Deadpool 2 arrives on March 2, 2018, and the crossover movie continues to play daily in Ryan Reynolds’ imagination. Check out the trailer for Logan below, then why not read our glowing review.