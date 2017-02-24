Share This: We Were This Close To Getting Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine Sara

So close, yet so far. It turns out that we could have seen Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in at least one more movie if things had turned out slightly differently.

It’s been widely reported that Jackman—who has been portraying beloved X-Men member Wolverine on-screen for over 15 years—will not be putting his claws back on after Logan, the latest iteration in the X-Men movie franchise. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, however, Jackman admitted that he would have been open to continuing on in the role if there was a chance that Wolverine could have teamed up with the Avengers.

Referring to the Wolverine/Avengers crossover possibility, Jackman said “if that was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause. That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of him within that dynamic, with the Hulk obviously, with Iron Man but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out. You never know.”

Wolverine fans were already let down earlier this week, when Jackman claimed that he wouldn’t even be willing to reprise his role for a future Deadpool movie. During a Facebook Live chat, Jackman said that despite his insistence, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds “is currently sleeping outside my house. He has a little picket fence going on there.” He went on to admit that “if that movie had appeared 10 years ago, probably a different story, but I knew two and half years ago that this was the last one.” At least Jackman and Reynolds can look back on their fond memories acting together in 2009’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, right?

Arranging for the X-Men and the Avengers to kick some super-villain ass together may be tricky, as Fox owns the rights to the X-Men universe and so far has not shown any signs of being open to working with Marvel for an Avengers crossover. But as some have noted, Marvel was able to make a deal with Sony to bring Spiderman into the MCU, and Marvel is already working with Fox to create the X-Men television series Legion—so maybe a future Iron Man/Mystique meet-up isn’t so far-fetched after all.

You can watch Hugh Jackman in his last appearance as Wolverine when Logan comes out on March 3.