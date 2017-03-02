How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Hugh Jackman Has Some Advice For The Next Wolverine

March 2, 2017
Jon

As we explained last week, Hugh Jackman is being completely unequivocal about his future as Wolverine. In short, there is no future. During the final days before the release of Logan, Jackman is sticking with his story, insisting that he’s completely finished with the role. According to the actor, he wasn’t completely committed to this decision until he saw Logan, a fact that bodes well for the quality of this film. “Even though I had a good feeling, you never know until you see the final product if it’s something you know you can sleep with for the rest of your life,” he told BBC, adding that he’s definitely ready for a good, long break. “I’m going home—it’s been a great party, thank you. I’m putting my pajamas on and going to bed.”

Asked to offer some advice for the next Wolverine, Jackman recalled that he was a replacement himself. “I remember running into Dougray Scott, who originally had this role, but couldn’t do it because he was on another film that ran over (Mission: Impossible II), so I got the role,” he said. “I met him and thought this is going to be awkward, but he said, ‘Logan is going to be one of the best roles you’ll ever have, so go crush it.’ I thought it was so simple and classy, so I’ll say the same thing—but don’t crush it too much.”

Can’t wait to see Jackman’s last stand as Wolverine? Good news: you don’t have to wait long—Logan arrives in theatres later today. Before you head for the theatre, be sure to check out the trailer below.

Trending
RELATED
News
Beauty And The Beast Gave Emma Watson’s Belle A Very Inspirational Bac...
News
Beast Invites Belle To Dinner In New Beauty And The Beast Clip
News
New Ghost In The Shell Clip Reveals How Major Ends Up In A Strange Body
News
Meet Young Jack Sparrow In The New Pirates Of The Caribbean Trailer
INNERSPACE CLIPS