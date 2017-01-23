Share This: Hugh Jackman Says Logan Is Set In A New X-Men Universe Jon

Everything Hugh Jackman and director James Mangold have said about Logan so far suggests that this film is a significant departure from previous X-Men movies, including the duo’s 2013 collaboration, The Wolverine. Inspired by the Old Man Logan comic series that ran from 2008 to 2009, Logan has no obligation to play by the rules of previous films in the franchise—and, based on what Jackman has said in recent interviews, it probably won’t. “Not only is it different in terms of timeline and tone, it’s a slightly different universe,” Jackman told Digital Spy. “It’s actually a different paradigm and that will become clear.”

Reprising his signature role for the last time (or so he has said), Jackman is taking Wolverine in an R-rated new direction. Should you bother brushing up on those earlier films? Probably not. “It’s a stand-alone movie in many ways,” he said. “It’s not really beholden to timelines and storylines in the other movies. Obviously Patrick Stewart was in there, so we have some crossover, but it feels very different and very fresh.”

Why bother abandoning the rich history built by all those other movies? According to Jackman, following the timelines “becomes a chess game that you try to serve, which actually doesn’t help to tell a story and it’s sort of been a bit all over the place.” While he’s quick to clarify that he doesn’t mean that as a criticism of earlier films in the series, Jackman makes a valid point. With so much history under the character’s belt, a cinematic reset could unleash some exciting new possibilities.

You can experience those possibilities when Logan claws his way into theatres on March 3. For a hint of what’s to come, check out the latest and greatest trailer below.