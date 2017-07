Share This: Henry Cavill’s Moustache Is Causing Drama On The Justice League Set Crystal

It’s no secret that Henry Cavill’s stoic Superman will be featured in Zack Snyder’s big-screen superhero team-up, Justice League—no matter how much Warner Bros. wants to keep his involvement under wraps. He may be missing from the teaser trailers, but he’s very much part of Justice League, despite the character’s death at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

While Cavill’s screen time is still TBD, Variety just released a detailed report about the film’s extensive reshoots in London and Los Angeles, helmed by director Joss Whedon after Snyder departed the movie following a personal tragedy. One, uh, hairy detail, in particular, stood out.

According to Variety, the scheduled reshoots—which are reportedly costing Warner Bros. a hefty $25 million—have clashed with Cavill’s Mission: Impossible 6 filming schedule. But most intriguingly, it’s his Mission 6 moustache that’s leading to some Justice League production woes. It’s reportedly a contractually obligated moustache, and Paramount would not allow him to shave it.

Huh.

Cavill was expected to wrap Mission: Impossible 6 before sliding into Superman’s spandex again, but that’s no longer the case. He’s currently filming both concurrently, jumping from set to set. This means his moustache will have to be digitally removed in Justice League‘s post-production. Needless to say, the internet is having fun with this new information.

Meanwhile, co-star Ezra Miller’s availability has also been a scheduling nightmare for Warner Bros., as Miller is currently filming the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them outside London. His expanded role in the sequel has made things difficult to schedule around for Justice League, but with both films being Warner Bros. productions, they have been slightly more accommodating. Lucky for us, the film won’t try to digitally reconstruct Miller’s freshly shorn hair. (Yet.)

Whedon’s reshoots will apparently “punch up” the dialogue by injecting some of the writer-director’s signature humor into the film, as well as fix some “connective tissue” in the film, while keeping Snyder’s “usable” action sequences.

Justice League hits theatres November 17, 2017.