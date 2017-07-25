Share This: Henry Cavill’s Moustache Is Causing Drama On The Justice League Set Crystal

It’s no secret thatÂ Henry Cavill’s stoic Superman will be featured in Zack Snyder’s big-screen superhero team-up,Â Justice Leagueâ€”no matter how much Warner Bros. wants to keep his involvement under wraps. He may beÂ missing from the teaser trailers, but he’s very much part ofÂ Justice League, despite the character’s death at the end ofÂ Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

While Cavill’s screen time is still TBD,Â VarietyÂ just released aÂ detailed report about the film’s extensive reshootsÂ in London and Los Angeles, helmed by director Joss Whedon after Snyder departed the movieÂ following a personal tragedy. One, uh, hairy detail, in particular, stood out.

According toÂ Variety, the scheduled reshootsâ€”which are reportedly costing Warner Bros. a hefty $25 millionâ€”have clashed with Cavill’sÂ Mission: Impossible 6Â filming schedule. But most intriguingly, it’s hisÂ Mission 6Â moustache that’s leading to someÂ Justice LeagueÂ production woes. It’s reportedly a contractually obligated moustache, and Paramount would not allow him to shave it.

Huh.

Cavill was expected to wrapÂ Mission: Impossible 6Â before sliding into Superman’s spandex again, but that’s no longer the case. He’s currently filming both concurrently, jumping from set to set. This means his moustache will have to be digitally removed inÂ Justice League‘s post-production. Needless to say, the internet is having fun with this new information.

*a group of barbers approach Henry Cavill* Paramount exec: pic.twitter.com/nz8MNSSPKu — SeÃ¡n (@ReelFada) July 24, 2017

Whatever happens to 'Justice League', please do not digitally remove Henry Cavill's glorious chest hair. pic.twitter.com/T6Ci7m8fRd — Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) July 24, 2017

Henry Cavill having his moustache digitally removed for Justice League reshoots means I can't get images like this out of my head. pic.twitter.com/uCx3t4Y86h — Leon Hurley (@LeonHurley) July 25, 2017

Meanwhile, co-star Ezra Miller’s availability has also been a scheduling nightmare for Warner Bros., as Miller is currently filming the sequel toÂ Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find ThemÂ outside London. His expanded role in the sequel has made things difficult to schedule around forÂ Justice League, but with both films being Warner Bros. productions, they have been slightly more accommodating. Lucky for us, the film won’t try to digitally reconstruct Miller’sÂ freshly shornÂ hair. (Yet.)

Whedon’s reshoots will apparently “punch up” the dialogue by injecting some of the writer-director’s signature humor into the film, as well as fix some “connective tissue” in the film, while keeping Snyder’s “usable” action sequences.

Justice LeagueÂ hits theatresÂ November 17, 2017.