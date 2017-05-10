Share This: The New Hellboy Movie Will Deliver Horror With A Comic Book Twist Jon

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola dropped a bombshell on Monday when he revealed that his signature franchise is being rebooted with director Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) and actor David Harbour (Stranger Things).

Before long, we also learned the working title (Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen) and the screenwriting trio behind the project: Mignola, Christopher Golden, and Andrew Cosby. According to the latter, they’re closer to production than you might expect. “Honestly, everyone has just been working overtime to bring that Mignola magic to the big screen,” he told Silver Screen Beat. “The script is done, but work will continue as we move forward, always trying to make it the best it can be.”

Cosby also described the project’s overall creative direction, making it clear why horror expert Marshall was hired to direct. “I can’t really talk about specifics with regard to the story, which they’re keeping a pretty tight lid on at the moment, but I can say that this is a darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy,” he explained. “Neil said from the very beginning that he wanted to walk a razor’s edge between horror and comic book movie, which was music to my ears, because that’s what I was shooting for in the script, and precisely what Mignola does so well with the comics.”

For a reminder of Marshall’s horror know-how, check out the trailer for The Descent below: