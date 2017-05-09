Share This: Hellboy Will Return To Theatres Without Ron Perlman Or Guillermo del Toro Jon

Nine years have passed since the release of Hellboy II: The Golden Army, causing most fans to give up hope for another sequel. Any lingering doubt was dispelled recently in a Guillermo del Toro tweet explaining (with 100% certainty) that “the sequel will not happen.” While the version of Hellboy created by del Toro and Ron Perlman is officially dead, it looks like the character is about to be revived by a new creative team. This development was revealed late last night by the character’s creator, Mike Mignola. “There IS going to be another HELLBOY MOVIE,” he wrote on Facebook. “It’s going to be an R rated reboot directed by Neil Marshall (The Descent, Game of Thrones) and staring David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Hellboy. More news to come soon.”

While it’s always hard to welcome a new creative team to a franchise, Marshall and Harbour seem like acceptable replacements. The director lacks the world-building know-how and attention to detail of his predecessor, but a case could be made that he’s more adept with the visceral aspects of filmmaking (action, suspense, etc.), even if his filmography is clearly inferior. As for Harbour, his mix of charm and an imposing presence is a pretty direct match for Perlman. Here’s hoping he delivers something more than a direct impersonation.

For their part, del Toro and Perlman have been relatively quiet about this development, though the director expressed solidarity with his favourite actor on Twitter:

I LOVE you too Perl- https://t.co/94ljKRb6VI — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) May 9, 2017

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new film already has a title: Hellboy: Rise of the Blood.