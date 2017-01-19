Share This: Guillermo Del Toro Wants Your Input On Hellboy 3 Julia

Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy has always been a weird blip in the superhero movie genre. Neither the first entry or its sequel found widespread box office success, but the original did garner impressive DVD sales and the films have found a significant online following.

Unfortunately, passionate fans don’t always translate into a box office gold and the third and final chapter has been deemed too a high a risk for most major studios. Del Toro remains committed to the franchise and every few years tires to sit down with Hellboy’s creator Mike Mignola and star Ron Pearlman to discuss the possibility of finally making the third film. This time around Del Toro is asking fans what they think of the project on his Twitter.

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

Informal poll (let’s see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

We have gone past the 100K votes. I will arrange the sitdown w Ron & Mignola to talk HBIII. No gurantee but we will discuss. Wish us luck!! — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 19, 2017

I spoke with Ron Perlman. He’s in for the sit down. Will approach Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 19, 2017

It seems the fans have spoken and Del Toro is going to try once again to finish the trilogy. It’s a new year and there are plenty of new studios for Del Toro to shop the project around too, so maybe 2017 will finally be the year of Hellboy 3. Well, more like 2018 or 2019.