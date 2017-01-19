How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
News

Guillermo Del Toro Wants Your Input On Hellboy 3

January 19, 2017
Julia
Hellboy 2

Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy has always been a weird blip in the superhero movie genre. Neither the first entry or its sequel found widespread box office success, but the original did garner impressive DVD sales and the films have found a significant online following.

Unfortunately, passionate fans don’t always translate into a box office gold and the third and final chapter has been deemed too a high a risk for most major studios. Del Toro remains committed to the franchise and every few years tires to sit down with Hellboy’s creator Mike Mignola and star Ron Pearlman to discuss the possibility of finally making the third film. This time around Del Toro is asking fans what they think of the project on his Twitter.

It seems the fans have spoken and Del Toro is going to try once again to finish the trilogy. It’s a new year and there are plenty of new studios for Del Toro to shop the project around too, so maybe 2017 will finally be the year of Hellboy 3. Well, more like  2018 or 2019.

Trending
RELATED
logan-laura
News
Watch The Mini-Mutant Kick Everyone’s Ass In The Latest Logan Trai...
Spider-Man
News
The New Animated Spider-Man Is Miles Morales, Not Peter Parker
Power Rangers
News
New Power Rangers Trailer Delivers Zordon, Zords, And Strong-Ass Hologra...
cable-pierce
News
Pierce Brosnan Could Be Playing Cable In Deadpool 2
INNERSPACE CLIPS