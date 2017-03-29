How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Harry Potter

Raise A Goblet For This Enchanting Harry Potter Reunion

March 29, 2017
Deepa

Harry Potter

A hearty mug of butterbeer must’ve helped some Harry Potter stars brave the Forbidden Forest on Monday (March 28). Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick/Gringotts goblin), and James and Oliver Phelps (the Weasley twins) visited the real-life recreation of Hogwarts’ eeriest grounds—the latest addition to London’s Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

John Phillips/Getty

This was the second HP reunion at the Forest, which opens to the public on March 31. The cast has already shared photos of the creatures—what’s up, Aragog and Buckbeak?—hiding within.

Mike Marsland/Getty

“If you like a spider, you’d be in heaven right here,” Davis said at the launch event. In other words, don’t expect Ron to stop by anytime soon.

