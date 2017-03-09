How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Harry Potter

Good Meets Evil When Harry Potter Stars Reunite At The Forbidden Forest

March 9, 2017
Stacey

Harry Potter

Though The Making of Harry Potter’s Forbidden Forest exhibit—part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour in London — isn’t open to the public until March 31, four of the movie franchise’s stars recently reunited to explore their old stomping ground (and what comes with it, including Buckbeak the hippogriff and Aragog the giant spider).

Jason Isaacs, Evanna Lynch, James Phelps, and Oliver Phelps left their wands at home and ventured into the Forbidden Forest unarmed, as revealed in an Instagram photo gallery from the event. “Lucius, Luna, Fred & George take the @wbtourlondon, jump the queues, eat food without paying and touch all the props. Try it and see what happens…” Isaacs joked on Thursday (March 9) in the caption.

While Isaac’s pics included one featuring Aragog, Lynch shared a cast photo with Buckbeak: “Ahh I needed a Potter day, thanks fam💕.” Her album also includes her chillin’ with Aragog, because how can you not take a pic with a ginormous (fake) spider?

Ahh I needed a Potter day, thanks fam💕 @wbtourlondon 🕷🌳🌲🌲🌳

A post shared by Evanna Lynch (@msevylynch) on

If your Potterhead self can’t get enough pics from the reunion, there’s more, including one of Lucius Malfoy taking a group selfie—which is something I never thought I would write. If only Draco could see his big, bad father now.

