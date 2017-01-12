How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Muggles Are Reimagining Rap Songs As Harry Potter Tunes

January 12, 2017
Deepa
harry-potter-wand-shop

Welcome to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Wiz Khalifa. On Tuesday (January 10), Chris Hardwick’s late-night game show, @Midnight, used the hilarious #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag to mash up Harry Potter references with rap music.

“Quidditch better have my money,” “abraca-DAB,” and “move snitch get out the way” were just some of the clever phrases from the show. Fans soon joined in with their own jokes on Twitter, transfiguring your favourite hip-hop hits into something much catchier than “Hoggy Warty Hogwarts.”

Here are some gems:

Hopefully J.K. Rowling’s wizarding community appreciates puns as much as muggles do.

