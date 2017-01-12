Muggles Are Reimagining Rap Songs As Harry Potter Tunes
Welcome to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and
Wizardry Wiz Khalifa. On Tuesday (January 10), Chris Hardwick’s late-night game show, @Midnight, used the hilarious #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag to mash up Harry Potter references with rap music.
“Quidditch better have my money,” “abraca-DAB,” and “move snitch get out the way” were just some of the clever phrases from the show. Fans soon joined in with their own jokes on Twitter, transfiguring your favourite hip-hop hits into something much catchier than “Hoggy Warty Hogwarts.”
Here are some gems:
“Started from the Longbottom now we’re here”#HipHopHarryPotter@midnight
— Fedora the Explorer (@ColinS_92) January 11, 2017
#HipHopHarryPotter 99 Problems But A Snitch Ain’t One
— oh, freedom (@TheBlueIvyPark) January 11, 2017
My anaconda don’t want none if you can’t speak parseltongue @midnight #HipHopHarryPotter
— Cameron (@castielspizza_) January 11, 2017
Don’t Go Chasing Quidditch Balls #HipHopHarryPotter @midnight pic.twitter.com/Yvj2aZUbmA
— Bravo Golf Lima (@Benjamin_G_Lund) January 11, 2017
Y’all gon’ make me lose my wand
Up in here
Up in here
#HipHopHarryPotter @midnight
— Dammit Erin (@DammitErin) January 11, 2017
His wand is sweaty, knees weak, bludgers are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, Ron’s mom’s spaghetti. #HipHopHarryPotter
— Daft Sin (@SinthimusPrime) January 11, 2017
Now I ain’t saying she a death eater
But she ain’t messing with no broke wizard #HipHopHarryPotter
— ⚡️Miles Morales⚡️ (@SuperKingLime) January 11, 2017
I like the way you work it (No Diggory)#HipHopHarryPotter
— Tim Jones (@TheRealTLLJ) January 11, 2017
It’s getting hot in Hermoine#HipHopHarryPotter @midnight
— Jordan Not Brad Pitt (@ImJordanCharles) January 11, 2017
The Half Blood Prince of Bel Air #HipHopHarryPotter @midnight
— Jessica Wilder (@JessicaNexus) January 11, 2017
Hopefully J.K. Rowling’s wizarding community appreciates puns as much as muggles do.