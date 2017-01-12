Share This: Muggles Are Reimagining Rap Songs As Harry Potter Tunes Deepa

Welcome to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Wiz Khalifa. On Tuesday (January 10), Chris Hardwick’s late-night game show, @Midnight, used the hilarious #HipHopHarryPotter hashtag to mash up Harry Potter references with rap music.

“Quidditch better have my money,” “abraca-DAB,” and “move snitch get out the way” were just some of the clever phrases from the show. Fans soon joined in with their own jokes on Twitter, transfiguring your favourite hip-hop hits into something much catchier than “Hoggy Warty Hogwarts.”

Here are some gems:

#HipHopHarryPotter 99 Problems But A Snitch Ain’t One — oh, freedom (@TheBlueIvyPark) January 11, 2017

My anaconda don’t want none if you can’t speak parseltongue @midnight #HipHopHarryPotter — Cameron (@castielspizza_) January 11, 2017

Y’all gon’ make me lose my wand

Up in here

Up in here

#HipHopHarryPotter @midnight — Dammit Erin (@DammitErin) January 11, 2017

His wand is sweaty, knees weak, bludgers are heavy. There’s vomit on his sweater already, Ron’s mom’s spaghetti. #HipHopHarryPotter — Daft Sin (@SinthimusPrime) January 11, 2017

Now I ain’t saying she a death eater

But she ain’t messing with no broke wizard #HipHopHarryPotter — ⚡️Miles Morales⚡️ (@SuperKingLime) January 11, 2017

I like the way you work it (No Diggory)#HipHopHarryPotter — Tim Jones (@TheRealTLLJ) January 11, 2017

It’s getting hot in Hermoine#HipHopHarryPotter @midnight — Jordan Not Brad Pitt (@ImJordanCharles) January 11, 2017

The Half Blood Prince of Bel Air #HipHopHarryPotter @midnight — Jessica Wilder (@JessicaNexus) January 11, 2017

Hopefully J.K. Rowling’s wizarding community appreciates puns as much as muggles do.