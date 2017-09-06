How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
movie Harry Potter

Harry Potter’s Original Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Is Going Up For Auction

September 6, 2017
Emilee

Dave Hogan/Getty

Harry Potter

Have you ever wanted to attend Hogwarts but never had the acceptance letter to grant you entry? Now’s your chance to pounce. Harry Potter’s original Hogwarts acceptance letter fromÂ Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s StoneÂ is going up for auction, and it can be yours for around Â£3,000 (or roughly $4,000 USD).

Movie memorabilia collectorÂ Prop StoreÂ is holding a humongous auction on September 26 in London, and among the items are Buddy’s costume fromÂ Elf, a stop-motion puppet fromÂ Corpse Bride, and Jack Nicholson’s jacket fromÂ The Shining.

And of course, Harry’s Hogwarts letterâ€”well, the envelope, which was addressed to Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4. Privet Drive, Little Whinging, SURREY. The prop comes with a letter of authenticity from Warner Bros. The real, wax Hogwarts seal was broken by little Daniel Radcliffe in Chris Columbus’s firstÂ PotterÂ film, but that only makes it more authentic.

The auction also has Ron Weasley’sÂ HowlerÂ fromÂ The Chamber of SecretsÂ for sale. You know, that noisy letter that scolded him for stealing the flying car? (Molly Weasley’s voice is not included, sadly.)

You don’t have to be in London to make a bid on the envelope eitherâ€”Prop Store is open to online bids.Â Check out more info here.

Trending
RELATED
It
News
Could The DIY Pennywise Tying Red Balloons To Sewer Grates Please Chill
Aladdin
News
Will Smith Shares First Cast Photo From The Set Of Disney’s Aladdi...
Chris Evans
News
Chris Evans Has Met His Match And It’s A Very Good Boy
It Premiere
News
Alexander SkarsgÃ¥rd Tried (And Failed) To Scare His Little Brother Bill...
INNERSPACE CLIPS