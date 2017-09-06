Share This: Harry Potter’s Original Hogwarts Acceptance Letter Is Going Up For Auction Emilee

Have you ever wanted to attend Hogwarts but never had the acceptance letter to grant you entry? Now’s your chance to pounce. Harry Potter’s original Hogwarts acceptance letter fromÂ Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s StoneÂ is going up for auction, and it can be yours for around Â£3,000 (or roughly $4,000 USD).

Movie memorabilia collectorÂ Prop StoreÂ is holding a humongous auction on September 26 in London, and among the items are Buddy’s costume fromÂ Elf, a stop-motion puppet fromÂ Corpse Bride, and Jack Nicholson’s jacket fromÂ The Shining.

And of course, Harry’s Hogwarts letterâ€”well, the envelope, which was addressed to Mr. H. Potter, The Cupboard under the Stairs, 4. Privet Drive, Little Whinging, SURREY. The prop comes with a letter of authenticity from Warner Bros. The real, wax Hogwarts seal was broken by little Daniel Radcliffe in Chris Columbus’s firstÂ PotterÂ film, but that only makes it more authentic.

The auction also has Ron Weasley’sÂ HowlerÂ fromÂ The Chamber of SecretsÂ for sale. You know, that noisy letter that scolded him for stealing the flying car? (Molly Weasley’s voice is not included, sadly.)

You don’t have to be in London to make a bid on the envelope eitherâ€”Prop Store is open to online bids.Â Check out more info here.