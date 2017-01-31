Harry Potter’s Draco And Lucius Malfoy Reunited And Didn’t Curse Anyone
Draco and Lucius Malfoy have come a long way since their shady Borgin and Burkes business deal in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Fifteen years after the world first met Death Eater Lucius Malfoy on the big screen, actor Jason Isaacs reunited with his movie son, Tom Felton, at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
On Monday (January 30), Isaacs shared some pics of the reunion on Instagram, calling Felton “the wizarding blond bombshell,” and joking how the duo were waltzing around the theme park “extremely cognito.” The senior Malfoy then wrote how the park was a great form of escapism from the world, only to realize the Harry Potter films about “fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope … [now] seemed a lot less fantastical.”
Me and the wizarding blond bombshell reunited and wandering around Universal’s #wizardingworldofharrypotter extremely cognito. A welcome escape from the horrors of the world until we answered questions on stage and were reminded what the stories were all about: fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope. Suddenly seemed a lot less fantastical. Still, huge love and thanks to all the Potterites who made it a glorious weekend. You’re all brilliant – even the tragically unSlytherin. X
On a happier note, the father-son team met up with some familiar faces as they participated in a Harry Potter celebration panel. “Here’s the album cover,” teased Isaacs, as he posed with Felton, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and fiancée Angela Jones, and Warwick Davis (Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick).
Isaacs also posted a pic with Felton and Lewis, “marvel[ing] at them getting older as [he gets] younger.” J.K. Rowling responded to the reunion with heart and lightning bolt emojis.
And for all you Draco/Neville shippers, Felton shared a pic of him offering Lewis a smooch as Jones laughed. “Love you Longbottom.” Um, hi, Tom. Can this be canon? Please and thank you.