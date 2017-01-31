How do you want to login to your Space account?

News

Harry Potter’s Draco And Lucius Malfoy Reunited And Didn’t Curse Anyone

January 31, 2017
Stacey
mgid-ao-image-mtv

Draco and Lucius Malfoy have come a long way since their shady Borgin and Burkes business deal in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Fifteen years after the world first met Death Eater Lucius Malfoy on the big screen, actor Jason Isaacs reunited with his movie son, Tom Felton, at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

On Monday (January 30), Isaacs shared some pics of the reunion on Instagram, calling Felton “the wizarding blond bombshell,” and joking how the duo were waltzing around the theme park “extremely cognito.” The senior Malfoy then wrote how the park was a great form of escapism from the world, only to realize the Harry Potter films about “fighting fascism, embracing diversity and never giving up hope … [now] seemed a lot less fantastical.”

On a happier note, the father-son team met up with some familiar faces as they participated in a Harry Potter celebration panel. “Here’s the album cover,” teased Isaacs, as he posed with Felton, Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and fiancée Angela Jones, and Warwick Davis (Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick).

Here’s the album cover. Now all we have to do is come up with the songs. Titles anyone?

A photo posted by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on

Isaacs also posted a pic with Felton and Lewis, “marvel[ing] at them getting older as [he gets] younger.” J.K. Rowling responded to the reunion with heart and lightning bolt emojis.

And for all you Draco/Neville shippers, Felton shared a pic of him offering Lewis a smooch as Jones laughed. “Love you Longbottom.” Um, hi, Tom. Can this be canon? Please and thank you.

Love you Longbottom

A photo posted by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on

