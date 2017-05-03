How do you want to login to your Space account?

movie Harry Potter

Harry Potter’s Dobby And Lucius Malfoy Reunite In A Surprisingly Civil Reunion

May 3, 2017
Stacey

Harry Potter

Lucius Malfoy and Dobby the House Elf had a hostile relationship in the Harry Potter universe. The Malfoy patriarch, a Death Eater, would routinely abuse Dobby while the house elf was serving the family, threatening him with death “five times a day.” Then, Harry Potter came into Dobby’s life in The Chamber of Secrets and eventually tricked Lucius into freeing Dobby.

On Wednesday (May 3), actor Jason Isaacs had a surprising reunion with “Dobby,” his former servant. (We’re just gonna ignore the fact Dobby DIED in The Deathly Hallows, because why dwell on such sad things?)

“Reunited and it feels so good,” Isaacs captioned, adding “#DeathCannotSaveHim” and “#dobbyIsNOTaFreeElf” for good measure. Sorry, man. You’re the moron who accidentally gave Dobby the sock, and, thus, set him free. It was 15 years ago; ya gotta let that go.

Reunited and it feels so good. #DeathCannotSaveHim #dobbyIsNOTaFreeElf #ts

A post shared by Jason Isaacs (@therealjasonisaacs) on

Isaac already reunited with several of his Harry Potter cohorts this year, most recently with Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), and Oliver Phelps (George Weasely) at the Forbidden Forest, of all places, back in March.

Before that, Isaac had a father-son reunion with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) at Universal’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Stars Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Warwick Davis (Griphook and Professor Filius Flitwick) were also along for the ride. Hopefully Dobby gets to attend the next Harry Potter escapade.

