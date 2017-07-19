How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
Adobe Flash Player is updated enabled in your browser. Please ensure Adobe Flash Player is updated and enabled in your browser.
News

Watch The First Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape Of Water

July 19, 2017
Corrina

20th Century Fox

What do you get when you take a love story, mix in a monster movie, set it during the Cold War era, and mash it all up into a kind of otherworldly fairy tale? Guillermo del Toro’s next movie, The Shape of Water.

Set in a top-secret American government facility in 1963, the sci fi-tinged fantasy casts Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins (seen most recently opposite Ethan Hawke in the excellent Canadian film, Maudie) as the facility’s mistreated cleaning staff. When the pair uncover one of the lab’s most highly classified projects—and find out what scientists have in store for its subject—Hawkins’ character risks everything to intervene. Ah, young monster love.

The film also features Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, and Michael Stuhlbarg. In addition to directing, del Toro has a hand in co-writing the script and producing, too. The Shape of Water swims into theatres December 8.

Trending
RELATED
News
Donald Glover’s Lando Is Missing One Iconic Component Of His Look
News
Dunkirk Took Inspiration From Fury Road And Dark Knight Rises
Opinion
Are R-Rated Movies Better Than PG-13 Movies?
News
Wonder Woman’s Kinky Origins Revealed In Professor Marston And The...
INNERSPACE CLIPS