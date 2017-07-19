Share This: Watch The First Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s The Shape Of Water Corrina

What do you get when you take a love story, mix in a monster movie, set it during the Cold War era, and mash it all up into a kind of otherworldly fairy tale? Guillermo del Toro’s next movie, The Shape of Water.

Set in a top-secret American government facility in 1963, the sci fi-tinged fantasy casts Octavia Spencer and Sally Hawkins (seen most recently opposite Ethan Hawke in the excellent Canadian film, Maudie) as the facility’s mistreated cleaning staff. When the pair uncover one of the lab’s most highly classified projects—and find out what scientists have in store for its subject—Hawkins’ character risks everything to intervene. Ah, young monster love.

The film also features Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, and Michael Stuhlbarg. In addition to directing, del Toro has a hand in co-writing the script and producing, too. The Shape of Water swims into theatres December 8.