Watch A Clip From Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape Of Water (Which Critics Are Loving, BTW) Neil

The first wave (heheh) of reviews for genre maverick Guillermo del Toro’s Cold War-era fairytale, The Shape of Water, have just come out of this week’s Venice Film Festival, and word on the street is that it’s “ravishing,” and “awash with constantly surprising pleasures.” Basically, it’s the most universally praised film the director has made since 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth.

While the movie doesn’t go wide theatrically until December 8, lucky filmgoers attending this year’s Toronto International Film Festival will get a chance to see it in advance, when it has its Canadian premiere on September 11.

For those still unfamiliar with del Toro’s mysterious new film, it stars Sally Hawkins as a lonely woman who falls for a merman, Octavia Spencer has her coworker, and Michael Shannon as a scientist. Check out the trailer here.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, feast your eyes on this first full clip of the movie below, courtesy of The Playlist.