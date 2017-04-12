Share This: Guillermo del Toro’s Plans For Tom Cruise, Pacific Rim, And Star Wars Jon

Fortunately for us, filmmaker Guillermo del Toro (Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak) always has (a) plenty to say and (b) many projects in development. He recently granted a lengthy interview to Collider (see below), giving him a chance to open up about several projects that could happen, as well as some that definitely won’t. Although del Toro has discussed his ideas for Star Wars in the past, that’s one possibility he definitely places in the latter category.

While he was reluctant to even broach the subject—for fear of being falsely attached to the franchise—del Toro did take the time to acknowledge his interest in the future of Star Wars. “I would say there’s some characters that are great, and I have talked to [producer] Kathy Kennedy and [ILM visual effects guru] John Knoll about ideas,” he said, before delivering good news for all those who appreciate his distinctive brand of filmmaking. “But you know, I want to do my sh*t… I want to do it first, and I’m veering a lot towards animation. I love animation.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, del Toro suggested that his animated output could include another season of Trollhunters and possibly a Pacific Rim series. He also implied that his epic adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness—which once had Tom Cruise and a budget of $150 million, only to be derailed by the director’s insistence of an R rating—is more dead than ever. “One day, I’ll show you the art,” he promised. “I’ll show you everything we did. We did over 300 pieces of art, we did storyboards, we did models… we had a whole presentation. You will cry.”

Del Toro is currently putting the finishing touches on The Shape of Water, a more personal film in the vein of Pan’s Labyrinth. For the director’s thoughts on that movie and the other projects he has in development, check out the interview below: