Here’s How Guillermo Del Toro Feels About The Hellboy Reboot

It’s pretty astonishing that despite his loyal fan base and growing catalogue of beloved blockbusters and cult films, Guillermo del Toro won’t be directing a third Hellboy film. Nor will Ron Pearlman be starring as the titular hell spawn.

Instead, another well-admired genre director, Neil Marshall (Game of Thrones, The Descent), will be rebooting the franchise along with Stranger Things’ David Arbour in the starring role. Furthermore, according to the film’s screenwriter, Andrew Cosby, Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen will be “a darker, more gruesome version of Hellboy.”

While none of this is new news, del Toro has finally chimed in with his thoughts on being forced to pass the Hellboy torch. According to The Hollywood Reporter, here’s what the director had to say to say during a two-hour talk at the Annecy Animation Festival:

“I don’t own Hellboy, Mike [Mignola] does. So, you know, he is the father of the character and if he wants to reboot it, it’s perfectly fine. I got to make two—that’s two more than I thought I would get to make… So you know, as far as I’m concerned godspeed and god bless.”

Always the well-mannered and well-spoken gentleman (we’ve seen him give numerous memorable talks at TIFF over the years), clearly he’s taken the more diplomatic high road here. After years of attempting to get Hellboy III off the ground, last month’s out-of-the-blue announcement was a shocker even to us.

On the plus side, del Toro’s latest film, The Shape of Water, is set to hit theatres December 8, 2017. That film will star Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, and Octavia Spencer. And yes, it’s “an other-worldly fairy tale.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

From master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro, comes THE SHAPE OF WATER – an other-worldly fairy tale, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Sally Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.