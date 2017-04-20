Share This: James Gunn Unveils The ‘Awesome’ Guardians Vol. 2 Soundtrack Jon

When Guardians of the Galaxy was nearing completion, Marvel wasn’t crazy about the film’s retro soundtrack, but director James Gunn held his ground. As he saw it, this was an inventive way to include the perspective of Peter Quill’s mother in the film. “She’s a music lover, but she’s completely not elitist,” he told Rolling Stone in a new article about the soundtrack for Vol. 2. “If it’s something that’s thought of as goofy and pop, she likes it. If it’s cool or funk, she likes it. She just likes hooks and melodies. She’s a very quirky, young girl who fell in love with, you know, as it ends up, an alien. And falling in love with an alien is right up there in Meredith Quill’s alley. She’s an oddball, like her son.”

For the Vol. 2 soundtrack, Gunn has put together another eclectic mix of tracks from the ’60s and ’70s, including ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky,” Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord,” Jay and the Americans’ “Come a Little Bit Closer,” Cheap Trick’s “Surrender,” and Cat Stevens’ “Father and Son.” Gunn has been hearing these songs incessantly for much of the last year—and he still loves them all. “The weird thing is, I’ve never gotten sick of a Guardians song,” he said. “Chris Pratt listened to the first album hundreds of times. He said the only song he got sick of was ‘The Piña Colada Song.’” Here’s the full tracklist:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix, Vol. 2

01 Electric Light Orchestra – “Mr. Blue Sky”

02 Sweet – “Fox on the Run”

03 Aliotta Haynes Jeremiah – “Lake Shore Drive”

04 Fleetwood Mac – “The Chain”

05 Sam Cooke – “Bring It on Home to Me”

06 Glen Campbell – “Southern Nights”

07 George Harrison – “My Sweet Lord”

08 Looking Glass – “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)”

09 Jay and the Americans – “Come a Little Bit Closer”

10 Silver – “Wham Bang Shang-A-Lang”

11 Cheap Trick – “Surrender”

12 Yusuf / Cat Stevens – “Father and Son”

13 Parliament – “Flashlight”

14 The Sneepers featuring David Hasselhoff – “Guardians Inferno”

This time around, Pratt took a different approach, keeping each and every song fresh. “It wasn’t as important for the character to have that engrained in his brain the same way,” he told Cinema Blend. “Because the movie picks up a couple months after the events of the first movie, I would have only had that tape for a couple of months. So I listened to it a couple of times, but otherwise I was allowing myself to really hear it on the day and let it be fresh and new and exciting for me the way it would be for the character.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. For Gunn’s breakdown of the new tracks, check out the Rolling Stone article here.