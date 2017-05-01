Share This: Guardians Vol. 2 Director James Gunn Is Surprisingly Unfazed By Spoilers Jon

Fans of Guardians of the Galaxy have waited nearly three years for the sequel, but it looks like some mean-spirited moviegoers are trying to spoil their fun by leaking key plot details just days before the new film’s release. (Don’t worry, this post is 100% spoiler free.) In response, writer-director James Gunn has unleashed another one of his epic Facebook rants, but it turns out he’s not that worried about this recent development.

“I don’t get very angry over this stuff for a few reasons,” he wrote. “Firstly, there are bigger things in the world today to get angry about than some poor sap who has the need to spoil movies online. Secondly, I’m grateful not to BE that poor sap clambering for attention from the solitude of keyboard and screen by spoiling, which cannot be a particularly fulfilling venture for anyone. And, finally, there are studies that show spoilers don’t really spoil anything. In a good story, our brains feel just as much pleasure, whether or not we know the plot point ahead of time—and a new sort of pleasure emerges when we’re piecing together the story we know is leading to some already-known element.”

While there appears to be some scientific truth to this, what Gunn’s really describing here is the pleasure of a second viewing. Ideally, die-hard fans will get a chance to experience Guardians Vol. 2 both ways—with and without surprise—but the director says there’s no reason to view spoilers as a threat to your enjoyment of this particular sequel. “You will still be able to heartily enjoy the film,” Gunn insisted. “Not only because spoilers don’t matter, but because we’ve created a movie where the story, humor, visuals, music, and emotion don’t rely on surprises… you’ll have a blast whether or not you know a spoiler or two before going in.”

As someone who has seen—and greatly enjoyed—Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, I can second Gunn’s assertion that this movie is relatively spoiler-proof. But rather than take any chances, we suggest you avoid spoilers and tide yourself over for the next few days by revisiting the spoiler-free trailer below: