A Toy Company Just Leaked The First Look At Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2's Villain Julia

Funko has been taking over the nerd world for years with their adorable figures, and now they’re also breaking news. Thanks to a promo shot from Funko’s new Pint Sized Heroes line, we officially have our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 villain, Ayesha.

Readers were initially confused as to who the snarling figure could be, and so they quickly took to Twitter to confirm the news with the top source, directer James Gunn.

Fans are forgiven for not immediately recognising this comic book character—whose alter egos include ‘Her’ and ‘Kisment’—as she seems to have gone through a major redesign transitioning from page to screen. Gone is her outdated ’80s leotard, which has be updated to a slick militaristic uniform.

Elizabeth Debicki (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.) will be playing this baddie in the Guardians followup. After last years San Diego Comic-Con, Gunn took to Facebook to offer some Guardians tidbits, including a brief introduction for Aeysha, who he described as “the golden High Priestess of a genetically-perfect people called the Sovereign. She’s not a woman to be screwed with–she, and her entire world, are extraordinarily deadly.”

To coincide with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel Comics has also just announced a new series for the gang. All-New Guardians of the Galaxy will bring together writer Gerry Duggan (Deadpool), artist Aaron Kuder (Death of X), and colourist Ive Svorcina (Secret Wars) to pick up where the final arc of the current Guardians of the Galaxy, Grounded, left off.

Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Drax will be heading back to the cosmos when Guardians Vol.2 hits theatres May 5 2017.