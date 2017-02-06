Share This: Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Touches Down With A New Super Bowl Trailer Corrina

Football fan or no, there are lots of reasons to watch the Super Bowl—the halftime show, the epic ads, and of course, the movie trailers. Set to ‘The Chain’ by Fleetwood Mac, a new spot for the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel debuted during the game last night, officially inducting some new members into the Guardians squad.

The minute-long clip featured new footage of Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), and the super adorable Baby Groot (played by the super adorable, uh… Vin Diesel). But we also got a better look at the team’s newest members: Yondu (Michael Rooker) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Canadian actor Pom Klementieff).

James Gunn is back in the director’s chair for the follow-up which sees Pratt’s character lead his team on a quest to figure out the identity of his own father, Luke Skywalker-style—except armed with massive amounts of firepower instead of a boring old lightsaber. Check out the clip below.