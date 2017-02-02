Share This: New Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Photos Provide A Glimpse At A New Character Julia

A fresh batch of photos have just been released for the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel.

The big news of the photos is the reveal of Mantis, a new character in the second instalment of the franchise. Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff, is a friend of Star-Lord’s long-lost father. And since the search for his dad is a major plot point for the new movie, Mantis is a pretty big deal. She could be instrumental to finding Star-Lord’s old man, who by the way, isn’t really a ‘regular’ guy—he’s actually an ancient being called Ego and a living planet played by Kurt Russell. It sounds weird, but it worked in the comics, so just go with it.

Other familiar faces in the photos include Peter Quill aka Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista) plus the adorable Baby Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel) on the shoulder of Yondu (Michael Rooker).

Check out the photos below and get ready for a wacky trip through the cosmos when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres on May 5.

Check out the trailer for the new movie below.