What You Should Expect From Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’s Mantis

Thanks to all the good will generated by Guardians of the Galaxy, the film’s upcoming sequel has become one of 2017’s most anticipated movies. With beloved characters like Drax, Gamora, Groot, Rocket, and Star-Lord coming back for more, audiences have a pretty good idea what to expect. However, there are some substantial additions to the cast, including Mantis, a Vietnamese/German alien first introduced in the comics over four decades ago. Speaking to CinemaBlend about this character, Marvel president Kevin Feige explained that she’s in unfamiliar territory.

“James [Gunn] was doing something very unique with Mantis, who has never really encountered other people and other humans before,” he said. “She makes Drax look like the most world-savvy person there is… she comes into the story along with the Kurt Russell character, and doesn’t know the other characters and doesn’t know much of the world. But there is a—talking about the bondings between characters—she and Drax spend a lot of time together in this story, as well.”

CinemaBlend also got a chance to speak to the actress playing Mantis (Pom Klementieff)—and she highlighted one very unique superpower. “She can change emotions,” Klementieff said. “There is not a lot of things to say about that. It’s just, yeah, she feels things, you know, by touching people and so she can feel things and change emotions.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. For a glimpse of Mantis in action, take another look at the film’s Super Bowl trailer below.