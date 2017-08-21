Share This: Is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Worth Buying On Blu-ray? Neil

If you saw James Gunn’s sequel to his widely successful 2014 space romp, Guardians of the Galaxy, then you already know whether or not you want to own it forever and ever. But here’s something that might sweeten the deal, depending on your home theatre set-up—this marks Disney’s first 4K Ultra HD.

The galaxy obviously looked good in theatres, so big-time fans might want to fork over a few extra Earth bucks to enjoy it in the best possible quality at home. I can attest the film looks out-of-this-world in 4K, which boasts four-times sharper resolution and, if your TV can handle it (mine sadly cannot), High Dynamic Range (HDR) provides brighter brightness, deeper darkness, and overall richer colours than your standard Blu-ray presentation. Even without the HDR, Guardians Vol. 2 looks considerably better on this relatively new format. Here’s hoping Disney goes back and gives some of their other titles (ahem, Star Wars) the same treatment.

Moving along, it’s no secret the movie’s great (seriously, we enjoyed it more than the first) and the a/v is top shelf, but what about dem extras? Let’s dig in!

Bonus Round: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

First and best on the list is this four-part, behind-the-scenes featurette. Each segment clocks in at roughly 10 minutes, which is the perfect amount of time to touch on the most exciting aspects of the film.

“In the Director’s Chair with James Gunn” has the writer-director talking about his distinct filmmaking style and how well he gels with the cast and crew; “Reunion Tour: The Music” sheds light on some of the film’s more memorable soundtrack selections (check out our interview with the film’s composer, Tyler Bates), which are slightly more esoteric than in the previous film; “Living Planets and Talking Trees: The Visual Effects” discusses the intricacies of creating Ego’s planet as well as pulling off the film’s inventive standoff between Rocket Raccoon and Yondu’s Ravagers just before Taserface’s revolt; lastly, “Showtime: The Cast” shows us the growing chemistry between all the actors, and how the new film benefits from that.

Music Video

We already covered this bizarre, disco-inspired music video starring David Hasselhoff when it appeared online earlier this month—so I don’t have to explain just how weird and wonderful it is all over again. Just watch it and trip out see for yourself.

Audio Commentary

If you’ve ever sat (or I dunno, jogged?) through a James Gunn commentary for any of his films (Guardians 1, Super, Slither), then you’re probably aware of his charms and deep film knowledge. While it would’ve been a hoot to have more celebs on this track, Gunn’s lively solo commentary is loaded with entertaining anecdotes and thoughtful ruminations on the themes and production of the film.

Deleted Scenes

We get four relatively fun deleted scenes that last just about five minutes total. “Adolescent Groot Extended” offers a few more wise cracks between Quill and Groot from that end-credits sequence; “Memorial to the War on Xander” is mostly great because it has a bunch of the cast acting serious amid a completely incomplete digital backdrop; “Kraglin and Quill Talk Tunes” features more Sean Gunn (James’ bro who’s best known for his role as local eccentric Kirk on Gilmore Girls) dialogue, which is never a bad thing; finally, “Mantis and Drax Feel the Sadness Extended” has a few more lines of Drax being really harsh to Mantis because of her allegedly disgusting appearance.

Gag Reel

If there’s one thing you know Guardians of the Galaxy will deliver, it’s a goofy gag reel. For four minutes, we get to watch everyone flub their lines, dance, and basically look like they have the best job in the entire galaxy. No I’m not bitter!

Visionary Intro

In just two minutes, Gunn does his best to explain how this film exists within the larger Marvel Universe and how he chose to expand each character’s journey in Vol. 2.

Digital-Only Goodies

Kind of annoying, but don’t forget to redeem your digital copy to check out digital exclusive Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout (a sneak peek inside the drop tower attraction at Disney California Adventure) and Three Scene Breakdown (see how a little doodle can transform in a major sequence like “Eclector Escape,” “Gamora and Nebula,” and “Rocket and Ravager.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 22. Check out this intentionally crappy Digital & Blu-ray trailer below: