A Guardians Of The Galaxy Video Game Is Coming To A Console Near You

It looks like the “multi-year, multi-game” deal between Square Enix and Marvel promised last week wasn’t an exaggeration.

The Japanese game developer and publisher is reportedly collaborating with Marvel to create a Guardians of the Galaxy video game in addition to the Avengers game that was announced last Thursday.

The creative team in charge of the game will be Eidos Montreal, a Canadian video game studio known for developing Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the third and sixth instalments of the popular video game series. Eidos will also be working with game developer Crystal Dynamics to create the Avengers game, currently being referred to as The Avengers Project.

Unsurprisingly, the Marvel-Square Enix joint project isn’t the only Guardians game that’s currently in the works. Last year, it was announced that the first chapter of a Guardians game series being developed by Telltale Games (which has developed games based on other pieces of creative property, including The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones) will be released sometime this year.

In the Telltale version, players will “take on multiple roles within the ragtag band of heroes, and take the pilot’s seat in directing their escapades around the universe.” That description is pretty vague, but we can assume that Telltale will probably try to set their game apart from Eidos’ by going in a different direction.

The Eidos game is only in the early development stage—meaning there’s basically no way the game will be out before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres on May 5. Maybe it’ll tide fans over while they wait for the inevitable Vol. 3 to come out? Here’s hoping.