What Is Happening In This Guardians Of The Galaxy Disco Video?

Usually, a great movie coming out on Blu-ray isn’t the most newsworthy ordeal, but then again, most Blu-ray drops don’t come with crazy space discos that involveÂ David HasselhoffÂ and theÂ Guardians of the GalaxyÂ cast getting theirÂ Saturday Night FeverÂ on in metallic jumpsuits thatÂ absolutelyÂ should’ve stayed put back in 1976.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Â is gearing up for its digital release on August 8 (and its out on Blu-ray/DVD August 22), so to celebrate,Â Chris Pratt,Â Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista (a/k/a Drax), and a ton of actors you won’t recognize because they’re not painted blue or rocking their scaly skin from the movie decided to make their own disco Inferno for the film’s extra features reel.

Here are a series of questions I would like to put forth to director James Gunn and theÂ GuardiansÂ gang:

1) Were the actors allowed to come up with their own disco solos?

2) Did “I Got You Babe”-era Cher serve as Zoe’s style inspiration?

3) Is Zoe a secret French horn impresario?

4) Where is Vin Diesel?! The dude’s character, Groot, is responsible for only the most adorable Jackson 5 dance routine thanks to theÂ Guardians of the GalaxyÂ credits!

5) Did Hasselhoff record his vocals in one take?

6) Why is David Hasselhoff, in general?

7) Do we deserve David Hasselhoff, in general?

Stan Lee makes an appearance, because of course he does, and Gunn struts his stuff and makes a cameo on the drum kit at one point, too. Prattâ€”who dances throughout the vid as one rhythmically-programmed robotâ€”removes his mask at the very end, and looks just as bewildered and thrilled as the rest of us watching at home.

Music is as important to theÂ GuardiansÂ films as the characters themselves, so kudos to Gunn and theÂ GuardiansÂ cast for putting such a creative spin on a sillyâ€”and incredibleâ€”bonus.