Marvel Wants Us To Get Ready For A New Guardians Of The Galaxy Trailer

It’s proving to be a big week for Jimmy Kimmel—after hosting Sunday’s Oscars ceremony and unintentionally becoming a part of one of the biggest moments in Academy Awards history, he now also gets to premiere the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer on his own show.

Yesterday, the official Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account released a short, 30-second clip teasing the Tuesday night release of a third trailer. Guardians 2 director James Gunn posted the same video to his own account just two minutes later, adding that the trailer will debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The teaser doesn’t reveal any significant information about the film, but nonetheless embodies the lighthearted humour for which the Guardians franchise is known and loved; while huddled around a campfire, Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) starts loudly drinking a bowl of soup while the rest of the Guardians gang—most notably Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) —look on in disgust. Pom Klementieff as Mantis, a character that’s new to the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise, can also briefly be seen standing around the fire with the others. Who knew watching someone drink soup could be so captivating?

We still have about two months until Guardians 2 comes out on May 5, but hopefully the new trailer will make the wait feel at least a little bit shorter.