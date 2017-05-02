Share This: Guardians Of The Galaxy Will Have A ‘Strong Presence’ In Infinity War Jon

With the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 just a few days away, fan curiosity is already drifting into the future to see what’s next for this ragtag group of space explorers. Before getting to work on Vol. 3, the Guardians will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War—and Chris Pratt is promising something far more substantial than a cameo. “We definitely will have a strong presence,” he told Nerdist. “But we are playing supporting cast, you know what I mean? We’re there to help them tell an awesome Infinity War story. But Guardians is cosmic. It is its own special off-shoot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Speaking of supporting cast, Michael Rooker (who plays Yondu in the Guardians movies) recently attributed his presence in the franchise to the loyalty of director James Gunn, who he previously worked with on two far smaller movies: Slither and Super. “I don’t think I was Marvel’s first choice,” he revealed to USA Today. “I’m sure there are many other stars and actors that would have brought in more money. I wasn’t in the room when he was convincing them, but I would bet you my right arm that he had my back in a big way.”

Rooker’s Yondu gets a chance to shine in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which arrives in theatres on Friday. Check out a new featurette about the character below: