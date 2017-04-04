Share This: James Gunn Says There’s More To Rocket Raccoon Than Bradley Cooper Jon

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn had some spare time on his hands yesterday, so he took the time to webcam himself from an unflattering angle and answer a bunch of fan questions on Facebook. Along the way, he addressed two interesting absences from the Guardians 2 set: voice actor Bradley Cooper (who plays Rocket Raccoon) and Benicio Del Toro (who played The Collector in the first film). Regarding the former, he made it clear that motion reference actor Sean Gunn (his brother) is no mere stand-in.

“We film everything Sean does on set as Rocket,” James explained. “We film it. I don’t stop doing takes of him until we get the performance right and then we use that performance as a basis for much of Rocket’s acting. And he does a fantastic job in that role. He knows it. He understands it. And also very important, Sean is able to physically do something most actors aren’t able to do, which is waddle around on all fours. He’s always been an incredibly limber guy that can to do a lot of strange physical things. And the fact that he’s able to waddle around on his legs all day long at the exact height of Rocket is quite a feat and quite quite difficult.”

As for Benicio Del Toro, Gunn made it clear that, in spite of the new film’s epic scope, it couldn’t accommodate that many characters. “He’s a great actor, a great guy,” Gunn said. “The Collector wasn’t right for the story of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 because, although it’s an incredibly enormous film, it’s a much smaller film in certain ways with few characters. So he just didn’t fit in.”

