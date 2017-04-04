How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
movie Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

James Gunn Says There’s More To Rocket Raccoon Than Bradley Cooper

April 4, 2017
Jon

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

    RELEASE
  • 04/28/2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 writer-director James Gunn had some spare time on his hands yesterday, so he took the time to webcam himself from an unflattering angle and answer a bunch of fan questions on Facebook. Along the way, he addressed two interesting absences from the Guardians 2 set: voice actor Bradley Cooper (who plays Rocket Raccoon) and Benicio Del Toro (who played The Collector in the first film). Regarding the former, he made it clear that motion reference actor Sean Gunn (his brother) is no mere stand-in.

“We film everything Sean does on set as Rocket,” James explained. “We film it. I don’t stop doing takes of him until we get the performance right and then we use that performance as a basis for much of Rocket’s acting. And he does a fantastic job in that role. He knows it. He understands it. And also very important, Sean is able to physically do something most actors aren’t able to do, which is waddle around on all fours. He’s always been an incredibly limber guy that can to do a lot of strange physical things. And the fact that he’s able to waddle around on his legs all day long at the exact height of Rocket is quite a feat and quite quite difficult.”

As for Benicio Del Toro, Gunn made it clear that, in spite of the new film’s epic scope, it couldn’t accommodate that many characters. “He’s a great actor, a great guy,” Gunn said. “The Collector wasn’t right for the story of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 because, although it’s an incredibly enormous film, it’s a much smaller film in certain ways with few characters. So he just didn’t fit in.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 arrives in theatres on May 5. Check out the trailer below:

Trending
RELATED
News
Sigourney Weaver Says Avatar 2 Starts Shooting By This Fall
News
Here’s Why Ian McKellen Turned Down The Role Of Dumbledore
Review
These Are The 4 Best Extras On The Rogue One Blu-ray
News
It Trailer Gets An Even Freakier Update, Thanks To The Cat In The Hat
INNERSPACE CLIPS