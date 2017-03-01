Share This: New Guardians 2 Trailer Gives First Look At Star-Lord’s Planetary Father Sara

The third trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 finally dropped last night, and its unveiling was even more exciting than we expected.

The clip debuted on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Kimmel prefaced the trailer reveal by announcing a new segment called “What Do You Have To Plug?” After a woman talked about her niece’s basketball fundraiser and a guy awkwardly promoted his brother’s reggae band, Guardians star Chris Pratt stood up from the audience, introducing himself as “Chris from Lake Stevens Washington.”

Chris explained that he was an actor with a new movie to plug while a faux-confused Jimmy told Chris that he looked more like “a tollbooth operator or something,” and asked Pratt if he was on drugs after he started describing the film’s characters (to be fair, a sentient tree and a talking raccoon do kind of sound like something that only a drug-addled beatnik could come up with).

The Kimmel version of the trailer was shorter than the full-length, online version, which featured the first good look at the character of Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord)’s father Ego the Living Planet as played by Kurt Russell. Marvel, of course, decided to leave the Ego reveal right up until the very end of the trailer, leaving viewers (including us) hungry for more information about the father-son dynamic. But Kurt Russel’s first Guardians trailer appearance was still thoroughly intriguing, since the best look we got of his character before last night was at February’s New York Toy Fair. We also now know that, unlike in the comics, Ego will be relatively human-sized instead of, as his name suggests, planet-sized.

Interestingly, Marvel apparently got permission to include Ego in Guardians 2 after making a deal with Fox that also allowed them to feature X-Men member Negasonic Teenage Warhead (played by Brianna Hildebrand) in last year’s Deadpool.

The trailer is—in line with the other Guardians trailers—set to a throwback hit, specifically Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 tune “The Chain,” and reveals that Nebula (Karen Gillan) may in fact be teaming up with the Guardians, a change after her villainous appearance in the 2014 original film. Elizabeth Debecki as the golden-skinned Ayesha is also featured prominently in the trailer and is apparently a “supreme priestess of a group of people known as the Sovereign.”

We’re not sure if we’ll get yet another Guardians Vol. 2 trailer before the movie comes out on May 5, but we’re hoping that more information about Ego and Star-Lord’s relationship will be revealed if we do.