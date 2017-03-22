Share This: Guardians Of The Galaxy 2 Releases More Audio-Visual Goodies Sara

It seems like we’re getting more and more news about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 every week, and this week is no different.

Empire magazine has given everyone an early look at the cover of its March 23 issue, which prominently features members of the Guardians Vol. 2 cast in all their fierce, multi-coloured glory. Baby Groot is the star of Empire‘s other new cover photo (available exclusively to magazine subscribers) in which he adorably plays with Star-Lord’s “Awesome Mixtape Vol. 2.”

The Empire website also features three new photos from Guardians Vol. 2—one depicting Yondu (The Walking Dead‘s Michael Rooker) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) in an intense stare-down, one depicting several members of the Guardians looking up to the sky in horror (or is it awe?) and one depicting Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell) looking vaguely like Toy Santa from The Santa Clause 2 (but it could just be the lighting).

A sneak peak of Empire‘s Guardians Vol. 2 cover story reveals that it was actually Guardians star Chris Pratt who suggested the exciting but somewhat surprising casting choice of Kurt Russell as Ego when writer-director James Gunn was starting to write the script. Gunn clearly agreed with Pratt’s suggestion, as he ended up writing the rest of Ego’s role with Russell in mind.

What might be even more shocking is that Russell hadn’t even seen the first Guardians movie when he was offered a role of Ego. However, Russell told Empire that 15 minutes into watching Guardians of the Galaxy he told himself “I think I see why they’re coming to me” and admitted that “the baggage I bring from some of the movies I’ve done is the right kind of baggage to bring into this one.” We’re not really sure what “baggage” he’s referring to, but all that matters is that it got him to agree to join the Guardians Vol. 2 cast.

Another super-short Guardians TV spot was also released earlier this week. The clip features a roll-call of the most prominent members of the Guardians and showcases a new insult that Rocket has for Star-Lord—the juvenile yet mildly amusing “Star-Munch” (though as Screen Rant pointed out, this could be a family-friendly version of the real, cruder insult that’ll be featured in the actual movie).

The 15-second teaser only gave us a small taste of what to expect come May 5—Marvel’s got to try to keep Guardians on people’s minds, especially with all the Beauty and the Beast‘s and Logan‘s out there occupying people’s attentions. But the plot and casting rumours just keep on coming, so there’ll no doubt be tons more Guardians Vol. 2 news to discuss in the weeks ahead.