Share This: How Did Kurt Russell Get So Young In The Guardians Vol. 2 Prologue? Jon

In recent years, breakthroughs in CGI and motion capture technology have made it possible to bring actors back from the dead or de-age them in dramatic new ways. The latest example of the latter can be found in the prologue of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which features a much younger-looking Kurt Russell engaged in a courtship with Peter Quill’s mother, Meredith (Laura Haddock).

After posting a behind-the-scenes video of Zoe Saldana on Facebook yesterday, writer-director James Gunn answered a series of fan questions about Guardians Vol. 2, which eventually lead to a breakdown of Russell’s de-aging process. “A company named Lola did the effects, and they did an incredible job,” he wrote. “First we film every scene with Kurt. A young actor, Aaron Schwartz—who has a lot of similar facial features to Kurt—watches everything he does. He then goes in and mimics exactly Kurt’s actions. We then take Kurt’s acting and general face and body and place Aaron’s skin onto him. It is a long, painstaking process that took many, many months to accomplish.”

When a Facebook user compared this to Tarkin and Leia in Rogue One, Gunn clarified that “those are digital doubles,” which is “not really the same.” He also confirmed that Lola did similar work on several earlier Marvel films, including Ant-Man. “I know Lola did Michael Douglas and I think they did Tony [Stark] and Steve Rogers as well,” he explained. “They’re the best at what they do, and keep getting better.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in theatres now. Read our glowing Guardians review right here, and check out InnerSpace‘s review below: