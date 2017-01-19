Share This: The ‘Goosebumps 2’ Release Date Has Been Revealed Brooklyn

Get ready for things that go bump in the night, Goosebumps 2 is set to hit theatres January 26, 2018.

Sony announced the official release date for the cinematic sequel of R.L. Stine’s classic young horror novels yesterday in a report from Collider. The report also said director Rob Letterman will return with writer Darren Lemke, who wrote the screenplay for the first film.

Although most of the creative team will stay the same, there have been no official reports in regards to the casting. There has also been no word as to what the specific plot of the sequel will be.

Goosebumps was one of the more pleasant surprises in 2015 for PG family films. The film grossed over $150 million worldwide off a budget of $58 million, making it a decent hit for Sony. It was thrilling but not terrifying, funny but not cheesy. The meta, Jumanji-like approach created a solid framework for endearing lead Jack Black to take audiences through the narrative and hold their attention.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Black has not yet signed on to reprise his fictional take on Stine from the first film, but is expected to do so soon.

Production on Goosebumps 2 is set to begin later this year, so more details should arise in the coming months.