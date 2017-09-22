Share This: M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass Adds Two More Unbreakable Vets And An Emmy Winner Jon

As we explained back in April, writer-director M. Night Shyamalan is wisely using the restored clout he earned from the success of Split to create his long-delayed Unbreakable sequel. We knew this film would bring together the stars of both films (namely Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Anya Taylor-Joy), but we now know that Glass will also feature Unbreakable veterans Charlayne Woodard and Spencer Treat Clark, reprising their roles as Elijah Price’s mother and David Dunn’s son respectively. It has also been revealed that Emmy winner Sarah Paulson (The People v. O. J. Simpson) will join the cast, bringing her into contact with some of Shyamalan’s most deranged characters.

“The project is being described as a comic book thriller, although it is not based on any preexisting material,” The Hollywood Reporter explains. “Glass finds Dunn (Willis) pursuing Crumb’s superhuman figure of The Beast (McAvoy) in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Elijah Price, aka Mr. Glass (Jackson), emerges as an orchestrator, who holds secrets critical to both men.”

Glass arrives in theatres on January 18, 2019.