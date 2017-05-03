Share This: Get Out Recreated With The Bajillion Memes It Inspired Deepa

When Jordan Peele’s Get Out hit theatres last February, its wit and social commentary made it an overnight sensation. It also inspired too many memes to count, because that’s what the Internet does best. Get Out‘s visuals—especially this GIF of protagonist Chris Washington, played by Daniel Kaluuya—were inescapable at the movie’s peak popularity.

Now Get Out has a whopping six nominations, including Movie of the Year, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But before any Golden Popcorn statues are won, let’s revisit Get Out‘s most viral moments. If you haven’t seen the film yet, brace yourself for minor spoilers—but at least now you’ll finally understand WTF is going on in these memes.

The Parents

#GetOutChallenge Me: Yo momma house big as hell, what she do for a livin? White Friend: She’s a psychiatrist. Me: pic.twitter.com/cyjmbr5S4n — Hollywood (@ScottHuego) March 5, 2017

To put it simply, Get Out is a “meet the parents” story that goes horrifyingly wrong. Chris, who is black, and Rose, who is white, have been dating for a while, so they’re ready to take that next step. Rose’s quaint family home seems harmless at first glance, but her mom’s therapy sessions are creepy to the nth degree.

The Teacup