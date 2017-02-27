Share This: Get Out Has Officially Murdered The Box Office Competition Hilary

Thanks to its well-deserved and growing collection of glowing reviews (here’s ours), and a serious showing in theatres its opening weekend, Jordan Peele’s Get Out has reached stone-cold killer status at the box office.

The film—which stars Daniel Kaluuya and Allison Williams, and follows a black man and his white girlfriend on a visit to her family’s home that takes a downright evil turn—brought in over six times its $5 million budget at the close of its first weekend in theatres, with its box office earnings totaling $30.5 million after playing in 2,781 theatres.

This makes for a stunning debut for Peele on multiple levels: It’s his first directorial effort, and a break in genre from the comedy audiences have come to expect from the Key and Peele star. (No night hags were involved in the making of this scary story, by the way.)

Given that audiences seem to love Get Out as much as the critics do, chalk this up to one massive win—and a sign that we need more Peele-helmed thrillers, and ASAP.