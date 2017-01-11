How do you want to login to your Space account?

George R.R. Martin Says Winter May Finally Be Coming To The Game Of Thrones Books

January 11, 2017
It has been six long years since a George R.R. Martin novel graced bookshelves. For that long, fans have been anxiously awaiting the final instalment in Martin’s fantasy epic A Song of Ice and Fire book series—better known by TV lovers as Game of Thrones.

Now don’t be confused, winter is in fact on the way for the HBO series, however, it has yet to arrive in the literary world. Martin hasn’t confirmed an official release date, but he did tell his fans through his LiveJournal that he’s making headway with The Winds of Winter text.

“Not done yet, but I’ve made progress. But not as much as I hoped a year ago, when I thought to be done by now. I think it will be out this year. (But hey, I thought the same thing last year),” said the author.

With that in mind, it can be assumed Martin is hoping The Winds of Winter will not only be finished, but also in bookstores by the end of 2017. Ring the Seven Bells!

When Game of Thrones premiered back in 2011, most fans assumed there would be plenty of time for Martin to complete his final two books, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, ahead of the television series’ plot. But now the show has surpassed the novelization and we’re left with one question: When will Martin conclude his story?

To have The Winds of Winter finished by the end of 2017 seems like a lofty goal, but Martin has been releasing chapters of the book throughout the past five years, so maybe he has more done than he lets on. Back in December 2011, a U.K. iteration of A Dance with Dragons was presented that ended up in TWOW, while Tyrion Lannister and Ser Barristan Selmy chapters were read at a convention in October 2013. Also, a Victarion chapter was read aloud during a conversation at TIFF with Martin in 2012.

Will The Winds of Winter actually be released this year? We don’t know for sure, but there will most likely be more chapters released. What we do know for certain is Martin’s feast of promises has left us starving.

