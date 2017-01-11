Share This: George Lucas’ $1 Billion Museum Is Coming In 2020 Jon

The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has been in the works for several years, but the facility’s location was only revealed yesterday—and it’s not the filmmaker’s long-term home base of San Francisco. “After extensive due diligence and deliberation, the Board of Directors of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is pleased to announce plans to build the museum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles,” the museum’s board of directors revealed in a statement. “We have been humbled by the overwhelmingly positive support we received from both San Francisco and Los Angeles during our selection process. Settling on a location proved to be an extremely difficult decision precisely because of the desirability of both sites and cities.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was especially pleased with this outcome, even going so far as to quote Yoda at one point. He also explained that this museum will have the crowd-pleasing sensibilities most associate with Lucas’ work. “They have a vision that museums should not be foreboding places, but should be welcoming,” he said of the team behind this massive project, though he also explained that the contents will extend far beyond the Force. “This is not a Star Wars museum. This is a collection of narrative art in a city that has the best storytellers and storymakers in the world.”

The Lucas Museum will host the filmmaker’s massive art collection—which includes works by artists as varied as Norman Rockwell and R. Crumb—as well as vintage photographs and yes, some pretty impressive Star Wars memorabilia. However, if you’re planning a trip to the Los Angeles area, you might want to hold off for a while, as the museum doesn’t open its doors until May 4, 2020.