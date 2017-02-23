Share This: GeekFest Toronto Celebrates All Things Nerdy And Geeky Kate

Are you nerdy and proud of it? Do you love all things film, technology, science, and culture? Then check out our newest InnerSpace video from GeekFest Toronto below.

GeekFest Toronto is an annual, one-day marathon for self-professed geeks that features films, docs and talks on all things geeky and nerdy. The event celebrates geeks and nerds and all they love like science, technology and of course Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Key speakers this year included founder of WHISTLE App Inc., Laura Davidson, and co-Founder of Entomo Farms, Dr. Jarrod Goldin B.Sc., D.C. Some of the films included Big Bad (Opie Cooper), The Eve (Yuri Missoni), and Building Magic, among others.

This year’s GeekFest Toronto also featured the international premiere of the award-winning, live action/animated sci-fi feature SPACE DETECTIVE. The film follows an exiled space detective that returns to help an old flame only to find himself embroiled in a web of interstellar intrigue. Check out the film’s official trailer here.