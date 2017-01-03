Share This: Director Gareth Edwards Dishes On Vader, Crawl Controversy, And All Kinds Of Intriguing Rogue One Trivia Jon

Now that Rogue One has been out for a few weeks, just about every relevant topic is fair game. During a conversation with the Empire Podcast, director Gareth Edwards made this clear, happily answering every question that was thrown at him. This resulted in some intriguing new revelations, including Edwards’ claim that this is the only Star Wars movie he ever wanted to direct. “Honestly, I don’t know what they’re planning for the rest of the films, but I feel like if [I was] offered anything else, even the sagas, I would have been like, ‘No, I want to do Rogue One,’ because that’s connected to the film that started me off wanting to do filmmaking, wanting to do everything.”

Along the way, Edwards touched on a broad range of topics, including blue milk, his use of old Star Wars footage, the audio clip he took directly from A New Hope, his cameo in the film, and the mysterious TIE fighter that only appears in the trailers. He also explained that a very special guest was present during one of Darth Vader’s key scenes. “We were at Pinewood, and Peter Jackson was in town,” he said. “And we were like, ‘Oh, we should get Peter along, we should try and get him to come.’ I was there, about to shoot that scene, and I thought, ‘Ahh, you know what, screw it,’ and I just wrote an email saying, ‘Peter, about to film Darth Vader if you want to come, it’s happening now,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ll be there in half an hour!’”

Edwards also addressed the controversy regarding the film’s lack of opening crawl, explaining that the original script by Gary Whitta had a crawl—and Edwards wanted to keep it. “At some point, probably like six months before we were filming, we were in a meeting, and they talked about not having an opening crawl, because these are standalone films, not part of the sagas. And if I’m honest, there was an initial kind of like, ‘Whaaaa? I want the crawl!’ The opening sequence is kind of the crawl of our movie. It’s like the setup. And our film is also born out of a crawl—the reason we exist is because of a previous crawl, so it feels like this infinite loop that will never end. It’s a small thing to give up to get to do Star Wars.”

For another glimpse of the faux Rogue One crawl written by Andrew Shackley, check out the video below. To see the film itself, head to a theatre near you.