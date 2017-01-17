How do you want to login to your Space account?

Don't have an account? Sign up now.

It looks like you haven't changed your password in a while. For your security, please change it now.

Submitarrow
Back

Edit Profile

You can opt-out from either of these at any time

Any questions or concerns please contact us.

Update Profile
loading
Update Password
television Game of Thrones

These Baby Game Of Thrones Pics Remind Us How Much We Miss Arya And Sansa Together

January 17, 2017
Stacey
aria-sansa

Game of Thrones

TV powerhouse sisters and real-life BFFs Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner have accumulated myriad adorkable pics over the years. And when the younger of the two Game of Thrones heroines asked the Internet on Monday (January 16) to send her some bb photos of the duo, she got way more than she bargained for.

For starters, there’s this gem

And this fetus Stark pic from Season 1

Look at little Bran and (R.I.P.) Rickon!

There’s one of them pulling a Snow White and smiling while cleaning

And one featuring their ~killer~ fashion sense

Though Turner’s missing from this photo, baby Arya and baby Bran are still slaying

Will they ever reunite on the show?

More importantly, will Arya and Sansa ever reunite?!

Of course, some fans decided to be sassy and share “older” pics of the duo, such as one of Scooby-Doo‘s leading ladies

Jackie Burkhart and Donna Pinciotti from That ’70s Show also made the cut. One brunette and one redhead? Nailed it.

Four minutes after Williams asked for pics, she tweeted, “What have I done.” Naturally, Turner was super confused about the whole ordeal, asking Williams, “What’s happening right now lol. Why am I seeing all these photos hahaha.” The internet’s response to Turner’s query? Tweet out even more pics until Twitter is overrun with Game of Thronesnostalgia. Well done.

Trending
RELATED
emma-watson
News
Emma Watson Passed On The Chance To Play Cinderella
Game of Thrones
News
Prequel Alert: Game Of Thrones Might Not Be Ending So Soon After All
gotham-jerome
News
Here’s Your First Look At Gotham’s Resurrected Jerome
mgid-ao-image-mtv
News
Ian Somerhalder Breaks Down His ‘Ode To Season 1’ Of The Vampire Dia...
INNERSPACE CLIPS