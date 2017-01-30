Share This: A Game Of Thrones Addition Is Coming In 2017—But It’s Not The Winds Of Winter Sara

Fans of A Song of Ice and Fire now have something other than the seventh season of Game of Thrones to look forward to in 2017.

According to Amazon, a “new story from George R. R. Martin set in the world of A Game of Thrones” will be included in a 15-part fantasy anthology book being released in October 2017. The anthology, called Book of Swords, is being edited by sci-fi author and Science Fiction Hall of Famer Gardner Dozois.

The news may both excite and aggravate fans who are eagerly anticipating the release of The Winds of Winter, the sixth instalment in the A Song of Ice and Fire book series. Martin seems to be in no rush to finish the book, despite the fact that the Game of Thrones television series has already caught up with and surpassed his (published) novels, but he recently stated that he “thinks” The Winds of Winter will be released in 2017.

In the meantime, speculation as to what Westeros-centric tale could be included in Book of Swords has already begun. Some hardcore Ice and Fire fans say that the new story will be a prequel that focuses on the Targaryen family, a story that Martin has apparently already read sections of at various public appearances and conventions. Others have theorized that the story could include pieces that were cut out of Martin’s 2013 and 2014 prequel novellas The Princess and The Queen and The Rogue Prince.

A few enthusiastic fans have even suggested that the material included in Book of Swords could serve as the basis for the much talked-about Game of Thrones spinoff television series.

One thing’s for sure—even if Book of Swords is a hit, Ice and Fire fans will likely be unforgiving if Martin doesn’t release The Winds of Winter in the very near future.