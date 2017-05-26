Share This: The Stark Family Can’t Agree On How Their Game Of Thrones Reunion Would Go Down Stacey

As we inch closer to this summer’s Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, we can’t help but wonder if we’ll finally get the Stark family reunion we’ve been waiting for. As part of Entertainment Weekly‘s cover story this week, the surviving Stark kids (R.I.P. Robb and Rickon) teased us with a reunion photo shoot — and we are here for it.

Of course, it’s a little off-putting to see the clan so happy and carefree. Sansa (Sophie Turner), Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), Jon (Kit Harington), and Arya (Maisie Williams) haven’t had any reason to smile since Season 1. So what’s the catch?

On Thursday (May 25), EW shared a video with three Stark kids explaining what a family reunion might look like to them. Check out their (surprisingly different) answers in the video below:

Watch #GameOfThrones stars #SophieTurner, #KitHarington and #IsaacHempsteadWright talk about what a Stark family reunion would REALLY look like. 😯🙌🏻Clink the link in our bio to see all the exclusive photos from our epic cover shoot. #GoTS7 #GoT A post shared by Entertainment Weekly (@entertainmentweekly) on May 25, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on HBO July 16, 2017.