Share This: Several Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Are Definitely Happening Neil

Yes, you read that title correctly. Plural spinoffs, and George R.R. Martin will also be involved as executive producer alongside GoT’s current showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss (who won’t be writing this time, but will also serve as exec producers).

While HBO is still in the decision-making phase of which time periods from A Song of Ice and Fire will be picked up for a series, writers are currently tapping away at their keyboards and exploring different timeline possibilities. From what we’ve read, there could be as many as four spinoffs, so it looks like the franchise will be getting the MCU and Star Wars treatment.

Who are these illustrious screenwriters? There’s Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential), Carly Wray (The Leftovers), and, naturally, Martin.

As for plot specifics, perhaps they’ll go with Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, which take place 100 years prior to GoT. A spinoff based on Robert’s Rebellion, The Doom of Valyria, or The Dance of the Dragons are also very likely possibilities. But seeing that Martin has written loads of short stories that take place in the same A Song of Fire and Ice universe, anything’s possible.

There’s currently no timeline set for these projects, but stay tuned for more info, and y’know, you can still enjoy Westeros this summer when Season 7 premieres July 16 on HBO Canada. Check out the latest teaser below: