Share This: Sansa Stark Delivers An Ominous Message In Epic New Game Of Thrones Season 7 Trailer Crystal

In honuor of the official first day of summer,Â Game of ThronesÂ just dropped an epic new Season 7 trailer to mentally prepare us for theÂ brutal (and bloody) winter that lies aheadÂ in Westeros.

The trailer is packed with new footage from the forthcoming season, which premieres on July 16. Jon Snow and a group of menâ€”who possibly include The Hound, Beric Dondarrion, and the Brotherhood Without Bannersâ€”are seen going head to head with a group of White Walkers beyond the Wall.

Is that Stannis Baratheon’s sword Lightbringer, forged from flames, we see with Beric Dondarrion? Or some kind of Lord of Light magic? It’s possible that Melisandre ran into the Brotherhood upon leaving Winterfell, so we’re curious to see how this plays out. Whatever happens, there will most likely be casualties.

Meanwhile, Daenerys Targaryen, having claimed her ancestral seat of Dragonstone,Â wages war against the LannistersÂ in a battle that appears to play out at the Lannisters’ own ancestral home of Casterly Rock. A readily armored Grey Worm is seen leading a group of Unsullied to battle, while Jaime Lannister is doing some damage on a scorched battlefield with a lance in hand.

But perhaps the biggest shock is seeing Jon Snow, and Ser Davos,Â outside of the Northâ€”and in what appears to be sunny Dragonstone. Get ready for the Jon and Dany meet-cute you’ve been waiting for.

The trailer ends with Sansa delivering an ominous message to an unknown someone: “When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

While it would be easy to assume that the lone wolf in this situation is Jon Snow, we’re going to go out on a limb and suggest these are Sansa’s final words to Littlefingerâ€”before she has him killed, obviously.