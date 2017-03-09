Share This: Game Of Thrones Season 7 Has An Official Premiere Date And Teaser Crystal

The wait is officially over, Game of Thrones fans. Despite the fact that it’s finally winter in Westeros, the anticipated seventh season of the HBO epic will premiere this summer. July 16, 2017, to be exact.

Here’s the new teaser video:

HBO announced the premiere date on the Game of Thrones Facebook page on Thursday (March 9) with a painfully uneventful stunt that got over 110,000 eager fans to watch ice melt for over ONE HOUR to reveal the date. The reveal comes just a day after the release of the official Season 7 poster, which artfully teased author George R.R. Martin’s song of ice and fire. (The fire and ice metaphor has truly peaked.) It seems as though the Game of Thrones promo is in full-swing ahead of the show’s SXSW panel this weekend, which will feature showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss as well as stars (and best friends) Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

While intel on Season 7 is currently being guarded by Daenerys’s precious dragons, we do know a few things about the forthcoming season. For example, it will be shorter than previous seasons at only seven episodes. But those seven, hour-long episodes will pack quite an emotional punch. Sansa Stark’s on a power trip, Cersei’s sitting pretty on the Iron Throne, and Daenerys and her armada are headed for King’s Landing—but she might be making a brief stop on the way there to, uh, see a guy about a thing.

Anyway, we will surely find out more information about the forthcoming season during Benioff and Weiss’s SXSW panel. As per usual, it will probably be frustratingly cryptic—but that won’t stop us from speculating, of course.