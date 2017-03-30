Share This: New Game Of Thrones Season 7 Teaser Reveals The Iron Throne’s Final Contenders Corrina

The battle lines have been drawn. The newest trailer for Game of Thrones prominently features just three faces (and one icy eyeball—more on that later), giving fans some insight into which factions are left in the running for a seat on the Iron Throne.

Set to indie band James’ 1989 track ‘Sit Down’, the clip centres on Cersei Lannister, Daenerys Targaryen, and Jon Snow, naming them, it would seem, as the last true contenders left in the Game. But there’s more than this epic and intertwined feud between families to worry about.

The promo also reveals that the Night King and his army of White Walkers haven’t given up their quest to take the Seven Kingdoms out of the hands of the living between the last season and the upcoming one (though that would have been really convenient for a lot of characters). How long before the First Man and his people bring winter to King’s Landing and the foot of the Iron Throne?

Game of Thrones returns for its seventh season on Sunday, July 16. Watch the latest teaser below: