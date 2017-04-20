Share This: Return To Westeros With 15 Fresh Game Of Thrones Season 7 Photos Neil

The good folks over at HBO have just revealed 15 first-look pics from the very very very anticipated seventh season of the network’s favourite NSFW fantasy series, Game of Thrones (second place goes to Westworld, obv). The Emmy-winning series hasn’t aired a new episode since April 2016’s Season 6 finale, so any morsel of Season 7 news looks about as tasty as Ramsay’s flesh to a pack of wild dogs.

While we now know when the penultimate season will air (that would be July 16) and how many episodes it’ll contain (a slim seven), apart from what was revealed in last month’s all-too-brief teaser trailer, what exactly the season will be about remains unclear. We do, however, know that melting a big block of ice with flaming torches isn’t as easy as it sounds.

Alright alright, I’ll stop regurgitating what we all know. Here’s 15 brand-spankin’-new pics from Season 7, featuring the likes of Cersei, Jaime, and Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow 2.0, Daenerys Targaryen, Sansa and Arya Stark, and other less prominent but equally lovable characters. Check em’ all out below: